24-hour water cut in several areas

March 29, 2019   11:41 am

The Water Board announced that a 24-hour water cut will be imposed in several major cities in the Colombo District from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (30).

Accordingly the water supply to the following areas will be suspended:

Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council area, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council, Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha, Ratmalana and Soysapura housing scheme.

The water cut is being imposed due to a power cut and essential repairs.

