SLC fines Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka Cricket has imposed a fine of one Test match fee (USD 7,500) on Dimuth Karunaratne for the violation of player contract following the Sri Lankan Test captain’s drink-driving accident.

Karunaratne had apologized for his actions in the accident that injured one person in Colombo and led to the cricketer’s arrest Sunday.

The injured driver was later discharged and Karunaratne was released on bail, with Sri Lanka cricket stating they would conduct their own inquiry into the incident.

“I firstly need to apologize to the owner of the other vehicle who had a few very minor injuries and was absolutely decent in his manner to very amicably sort out the matter directly with me,” Karunaratne said in a statement Monday.

“I... would like to inform all of you that he has been discharged from hospital where he was under precautionary observation and is now resting at home.

“This morning I produced myself in court and did follow the due legal process of Sri Lanka and did abide by all formalities therein required. I shall continue to assist/follow with what ever legal obligations are necessary from my end.

“I’m very much aware that perhaps my actions were utterly unbecoming of a Sri Lankan national cricketer and I do apologize to all of you for this incident.”

