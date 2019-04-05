Actor Ryan Van Rooyen remanded

-

Actor Ryan Van Rooyen, who was deported to Sri Lanka following his arrest in Dubai, has been remanded by the Matara Magistrate’s Court on charges of cannabis possession.

He was produced before Matara Chief Magistrate Isura Nettikumara, who ordered that he be placed in remand custody until April 11.

Five persons including the actor, who were arrested at a party in Dubai along with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, were deported to Sri Lanka yesterday.

Ryan was questioned for over 18 hours by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport before he was handed over to Weligama Police for inquiries into the incident of possession of cannabis.

He was produced before the court today while the other four suspects deported to Sri Lanka were released following extensive questioning.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera, his son Nadeemal Perera and actor Ryan Van Rooyen were also taken into custody at this party organised by Madush.

On February 9th, police seized the car which had allegedly been used by actor Ryan Van Rooyen, before he left for Dubai, at a tourist resort in Weligam, Mirissa.

Upon searching the car in question, police officers also found 5,750mg of Kerala cannabis inside it.

The resort in question is owned by Amila Prasanga Hettiarachchi, alias “Suranji Sudda”, who was also arrested in Dubai with Madush.