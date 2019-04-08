Met Dept. Predicts showers in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m. and it will spread into Eastern province afterwards, says Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (08th), are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12:11 noon.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the South-eastern sea areas in the evening or night, Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.