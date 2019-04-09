Heavy rainfall expected in Uva, Sabaragamuwa & Central provinces

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces today (09), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province and Mullaitivu district afterwards.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead at around 12.11 noon today (09) are Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.