Police given power to take legal action to implement polythene ban - President

President Maithripala Sirisena held a discussion with senior police officers yesterday (08) at the President’s Office to discuss the progress of the implementation process of the proposals to solve the issues pertaining to junior level personnel of the Police department.

These proposals were drafted on the instructions of the President to ensure a satisfied and contended police service that could attend to the public well. The proposals include the steps for the welfare of policemen and policewomen, stated President’s Media Division.

President Sirisena inquired into the progress and the proposed future activities for the implementation of those proposals. He instructed the senior officers to take steps to increase health facilities, allowances of the police personnel and emphasized the need for regular medical checks and steps to ensure a healthy police force.

It was also discussed the measure required to improve facilities at Police Hospital at Narahenpita. The President instructed to purchase the vacant land belonged to the Urban Development Authority for expansion of the hospital.

He also advised to amend the National environmental Regulations to give the police the power to take legal action to implement the ban on polythene.

Officials briefed the President about the results of surveys conducted by the police on the arrests of addicts of narcotic, heroin and other illicit drugs.

Secretary to the President Udaya Seneviratne and secretaries of several ministries, Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara, and other senior officers were present at this discussion.