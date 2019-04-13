Thundershowers predicted in several provinces

-

The Met. Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western and Western provinces and in Ampara and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (13th) are Thirukeswaram, Palaimoddai, Malikai, Parakumpura and Kallarawa, about 12:10 noon.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Hambantota.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.