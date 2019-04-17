Thundershowers with severe lightning expected after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers with severe lightning will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

The department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, North-western Eastern and provinces.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota, the Meteorology Department says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea area around the island.

Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.