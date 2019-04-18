-

The cousin brother of drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, who was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (17), has been remanded until April 22nd.

Nilan Romesh Samarasinghe, Madush’s cousin brother, was produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (18).

He was arrested in Dubai along with Madush and other Sri Lankans at a party involving drugs.

Samarasinghe and 5 others were deported from Dubai yesterday when they were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the airport.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities were also taken into custody at this party thrown by Madush.