Three-minute silence to remember victims of Easter attacks

-

A three-minute silence will be observed island-wide from 8.30 a.m. today in remembrance of those killed in Sunday’s attacks in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the general public has been requested to display a white flag outside their houses today (23) in view of the national day of mourning declared in remembrance of the victims from the series of fatal explosions on Easter Sunday.

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency following bomb attacks at hotels and Christian religious centers in the country, which killed almost 300 people and wounded hundreds of others.