Three-minute silence to remember victims of Easter attacks

Three-minute silence to remember victims of Easter attacks

April 23, 2019   07:32 am

-

A three-minute silence will be observed island-wide from 8.30 a.m. today in remembrance of those killed in Sunday’s attacks in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the general public has been requested to display a white flag outside their houses today (23) in view of the national day of mourning declared in remembrance of the victims from the series of fatal explosions on Easter Sunday.

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency following bomb attacks at hotels and Christian religious centers in the country, which killed almost 300 people and wounded hundreds of others. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories