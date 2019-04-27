Warnings issued over possible severe cyclonic storm

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showery and windy condition will enhance over the island from tomorrow (28) until Tuesday (30) as a result of the deep depression to the southeast of Sri Lanka, which is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep and swallow sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee until further notice.

Issuing a weather advisory, the department said that the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is located near latitude 4.9N, Longitude 88.0E as at 08.30 a.m. this morning (27), about 720 km Southeast of Potuvil and about 850 km east-southeast of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 06 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the advisory said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30 evening.

General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

FOR LAND AREA:

Under the influence of this system showery and windy condition will enhance over the island during

28th April to 30th April 2019.

Showers or thundershowers at times with heavy falls about 100-150mm can be expected in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces.

Very heavy falls above 150mm can be expected at some places in the above mentioned areas too.

Strong winds (50-60) kmph, gusting up to 70kmph can be expected over the island.

FOR SEA AREA:

Wind and sea condition forecast for April 27

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the deep and shallow Sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and can be fairly rough to rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Wind speed will be (70-80) kmph, gusting up to 90kmph over the Sea areas in the central part of south-west Bay of Bengal and can be very rough to high.

Wind and sea condition forecast for April 28 and 29

Wind speed will be 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on 28th;

Wind speed will be 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal and sea area off the eastern coast on 29th.

Wind speed will be (35-45) kmph, gusting up to 55-60kmph can be expected over the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam and Colombo from 28th morning.

ADVISORY FOR NAVAL AND FISHING COMMUNITY

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep and swallow sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee until further noticed.

The fishermen, who are in deep Sea of South-west Bay of Bengal, are advised to move safer sea areas.

The fishermen at other sea areas are requested to be attentive on future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.