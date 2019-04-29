Police curfew lifted in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai & Chawalakade

-

Police curfew imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chawalakade areas has been lifted at 8.00 a.m. this morning (29), according to the Police Spokesperson.

Security concerns remained high after extremist militants opened fire and set off explosives at Saithanmaruthu in Kalmunai as the security forces closed in to raid their safe house on Friday (April 26th).

Police curfew was imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chawalakade areas with immediate effect until further notice. The curfew was lifted at 10.00 a.m. last morning (28) and was re-imposed at 5.00 p.m.

A total of 15 bodies including six men, three women and six children were recovered from the site of explosions at Sainthamaruthu.

The father and brother of the suspected ringleader of Easter terror attack Zahran Hashim were among the dead.

One woman and a 4-year-old girl were found injured in the explosion and they were identified as Hashim’s wife and daughter.

No injuries or casualties have been reported among the security forces personnel involved in the shootout, police confirmed.

During the search, a stock of explosives and other raw materials used to manufacture bombs. Security personnel seized clothing and flags linked to Islamic State terror group, 150 gelignite sticks, 100,000 iron balls, drones and at least one suicide vest.