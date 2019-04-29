FANI to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; showers in several areas

-

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over the southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 8.4N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 580km east of Batticaloa.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually.

Strong windy and the showery conditions are expected over the island today (29) and tomorrow (30).

Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, Northcentral, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm can be are also likely at some places in elsewhere.

The general public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers are likely in the Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph and it can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas to the South, Southeast and East of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 90 kmph at times. (Wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph in the sea areas within (200-300) km from the centre of the system)

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the South-western, Southern, Eastern, South-eastern North-eastern and Northern of Sri Lanka until further notice.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.