FANI to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm

-

The very severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, is likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move north and north-eastwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north north-eastwards towards Odisha Coast, India.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ was located near latitude 12.3N, Longitude 86.2E at 08.30 a.m. of 30th April 2019, about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee, the Department of Meteorology stated.

The general public, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.



LAND AREAS:

Under the influence of this system showery and windy condition will continue further over the island during the next few days (30thApril-03 rd May).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm also likely at some places elsewhere.

Strong winds up to 60-70 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in central hills, Northern, North-central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts.



SEA AREAS:

Wind and sea condition forecast for 30th April 2019

-Wind will be south-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph in the Sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

-Wind gust up to 70 kmph are expected in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota and the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai. These sea areas can be very rough at times.

-Wind speed will be 135-145 kmph, gusting up to 160 kmph over the Sea areas (within 300 km from the centre of the above system) in the Bay of Bengal and the said sea areas can be high to very high.