Saudi embassy advises its nationals to leave Sri Lanka

Saudi embassy advises its nationals to leave Sri Lanka

May 1, 2019   09:15 am

-

Saudi Arabia advised its nationals to leave Sri Lanka, Al Ekhbariya state TV said on Tuesday (April 30), citing the kingdom’s embassy in Colombo.

“Due to the current security situation in the Republic of Sri Lanka, the embassy advises citizens in Sri Lanka to leave,” the embassy said in a tweet.

The advice follows suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals, on April 21.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories