Advisory for high waves in certain sea areas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for high waves in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle.

It said there is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.5 m height (This is not for land area) from 02nd to 04th May 2019.

Above mentioned sea areas can be rough at times, the department said.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.