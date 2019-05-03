-

Political leadership is extremely important to fight against terrorism with international connections, British Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime, Ben Wallace said on Friday (03).

He has made this remark when he called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

Speaking on the recent attacks by Islamist terrorist is a part of the international terror campaign of the Islamist State (IS), Rt. Hon. Wallace emphasized the imperative need for cooperation among intelligence services all over the world to combat this menace.

While praising the President for the steps taken including the current successful operations to manage the situation, he has referred to the political leadership displayed by President Sirisena to eliminate terrorism and said, he was confident that, “As President, you will be able to deliver that”.

President Sirisena has expressed his gratitude to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Therese May and the government of the United Kingdom for the condolences and support extended at this time of difficulty, the President’s Media Division said. He has also thanked the Minister for sending intelligence experts to assist Sri Lankan intelligent services.

Minister Wallace has said that extremist terrorists always adapt new strategies every time they carry out an act of terrorism and it is important for intelligence services in every country to share information with each other in this global effort to combat terrorism.

The British Minister, who is an ex-military intelligence officer before joining politics, said that his country was entirely concentrating on IRA terrorists when suddenly Al Qaeda attacks took place in London and Manchester. “Now we have set up the Joint Terrorism Analyzing Centre to analyze all the intelligence reports from different investigating agencies to ensure every report is given due attention to avoid security lapses,” he has said. The Minister said UK could assist Sri Lanka to set up a similar central body to analyze intelligence reports.

Director General of UK Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism Tom Burn, Deputy High Commissioner Tom Hurd and Private Secretary to British Minister Siddhartha Wickremasinghe and Additional Secretary to the President Esala Weerakoon were also present on this occasion, the PMD further mentioned.