Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly in after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Heavy falls can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Mathara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.