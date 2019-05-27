Spells of showers in several provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province particularly after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from

Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.