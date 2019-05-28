Showers expected to enhance in south-western part of the island

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the south-western part of the island in next few days (particularly in 29th and 30th of May), says Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.