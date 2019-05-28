Two Pakistanis issued warrants over money scam charges arrested

-

Two Pakistani nationals, who had been issued warrants over a court case regarding money scamming, have been in Rajagiriya.

The officers of Welikada Police had made the arrest at around 6.20 p.m. last evening (27).

The two suspects had arrived in the country on a valid visa and subsequently engaged in trade activities.

The suspects, aged 28 and 30 years, are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Welikada Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.



Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for staying in the country without a valid visa.

This suspect is also to be produced before the court today (28).

Galle Fort Police is probing the incident further.