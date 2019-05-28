Two Pakistanis issued warrants over money scam charges arrested

Two Pakistanis issued warrants over money scam charges arrested

May 28, 2019   11:09 am

-

Two Pakistani nationals, who had been issued warrants over a court case regarding money scamming, have been in Rajagiriya.

The officers of Welikada Police had made the arrest at around 6.20 p.m. last evening (27).

The two suspects had arrived in the country on a valid visa and subsequently engaged in trade activities.

The suspects, aged 28 and 30 years, are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Welikada Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.


Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for staying in the country without a valid visa.

This suspect is also to be produced before the court today (28).

Galle Fort Police is probing the incident further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories