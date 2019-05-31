Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Southern province and in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.