Rathana Thero ends protest fast

-

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has concluded his protest fast upon learning that Governors Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah had resigned from their respective posts.

Athuraliye Rathana Thero launched a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on 31st May demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

Rathana Thero claimed that he was prepared to sacrifice his life if need be in order to achieve his demands.

Meanwhile, Governors Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah handed their letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena earlier today (03).

Accordingly, Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne informed Rathana Thero of the resignations.

Accordingly, the Thero broke fast and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rathana Thero stated that the President cannot remove Minister Rishad Bathiudeen from his post and that he believes that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would take an action regarding this.