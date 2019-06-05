Ven. Rathana Thero discharges himself from Kandy Hospital

-

Venerable Athuraliye Rathan Thero, who was hospitalized after concluding his protest fast, has discharged himself from the Kandy Teaching Hospital a short while ago.

He had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kandy Teaching Hospital since concluding his protest fast on Monday (03).

The Director of the hospital Dr. R.M. Saman Rathnayake stated yesterday (04) that the health condition of Ven. Rathana Thero was gradually improving.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast near Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on Friday (May 31st) demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen from his ministerial post and Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from their governorships.

However, the protest fast came to an end as the Western and Eastern province governors tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday (03).

Governor of Central Province Maithri Gunaratne arrived at the location and personally informed Rathana Thero that the governor had submitted their resignations.