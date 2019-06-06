Showers & winds to continue as south-west monsoon conditions establish

-

South-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, hence, showery and windy conditions (particularly in the South-western part) are expected to continue, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00pm.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kalutara district.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central Provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in the central hilly areas and over southern coastal areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showery and winds are expected to continue over the South-western and Southern sea areas to the island as the south-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Navel and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.