Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara testifying at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee stated that the President has asked him not to attend the National Security Council meetings.

When he was inquired whether he attended National Security Council meetings, the IGP responded saying that he attended the meetings until October 23rd in 2018 since the day he took up the post as the IGP.

“However, then-Defense Secretary (Kapila Waidyaratne) verbally informed me that the President has asked to notify that there is no need for me to attend the meetings thereafter,” stated the IGP.

“I didn’t inquire the next Defense Secretary whether I should attend the meetings again either. When I asked if I should send a replacement in my stead, I was told that there was no such need”, testified the IGP.

“I was called again for the meetings after the April 21st Easter Day attacks”, said Jayasundara.