SC postpones hearing IGPs FR petition over being sent on compulsory leave

June 7, 2019   10:57 am

The fundamental Rights petition filed by the Inspector General of Police against the decision to send him on compulsory leave has been postponed until the 24th of June, Ada Derana reporter said.

The IGP arrived at the Supreme Court earlier today (07).

On 29th April, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara was handed Compulsory Leave over investigations on the Easter Day attacks.

The Speaker of Parliament, members of the Constitutional Council, the Attorney General, the acting Inspector General of Police and several others were cited as the respondents of this petition, which was filed on May 29th.

The IGP has stated that he was sent on compulsory leave as per the orders of the President, however, this has violated his fundamental rights.

He has said that the decision to send him on compulsory leave is completely against the law as the President is not vested with such powers.

Accordingly, the IGP seeks the Supreme Court to hear the petition and to deliver an interim order to void the decision to send him on compulsory leave until the hearing concludes.

