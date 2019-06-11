US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka

-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka following his visit to India this month, the US State Department confirmed.

Pompeo said he would visit India this month to forge closer relations with re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pompeo told reporters that he would outline areas for new cooperation with Modi’s India during a speech Wednesday in Washington ahead of his trip to New Delhi.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, speaking after Pompeo, said the top US diplomat could leave for Delhi on June 24.

She announced that Secretary Pompeo will travel to the Indo-Pacific region on June 24th through the 30th to broaden and deepen US partnershipd with key countries to advance their “shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The Secretary’s first stop will be in New Delhi, India. Prime Minister Modi’s recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role on the global stage.

The Secretary will preview elements of a cooperative agenda during his remarks at the U.S.-India Business Council India Ideas Summit at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on June 12th.

“The Secretary’s next stop will be in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where Secretary Pompeo will express America’s solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as they stand united against the despicable Easter Sunday terrorist attacks,” she said.

He will also discuss promising opportunities for U.S.-Sri Lanka cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Pompeo will later join President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka and on his visit to South Korea, Ortagus said.