Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

Prevailing windy condition, particularly over the Northern half of the island and showery condition in the South-western part of the country is likely to enhance to some extent during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers may occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Batticaloa and Badulla districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Matale and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely in the other parts of the island.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pothuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.