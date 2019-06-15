Hizbullah leaves TID after over 8 hours

-

Former Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has left the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID) after giving a statement for over 8 hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Police Spokesman’s Office confirmed that he left the TID at around 5.45 p.m. after recording a statement.

Hizbullah arrived at the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) this morning to give a statement pertaining to ongoing investigations related to him.

The former Governor was summoned to record a statement over an investigation launched into a suspicious meeting and discussion he had with two Saudis late in the night on April 22, 2019 during police curfew.

Hizbullah had arrived at the TID premises at around 9.45 a.m. today (15) to give his statement.