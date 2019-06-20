Thundershowers and strong winds predicted in several areas

-

There is a high possibility of strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph occurring in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces and in western coastal areas and fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph in North-central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places, in Sabaragamuwa and Central province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department cautions the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle will be rough to very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.