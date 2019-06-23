Railway services back on track

Railway services back on track

June 23, 2019   10:03 am

-

The 48-hour strike action launched by Railway employees has concluded last midnight (22), stated Railway Control Room.

However, according to the Railway Control Room, all trains could be operated as per the usual schedule since until this morning (23).

Nevertheless, measures have been taken to commence the main train itineraries and that all train services are set to operate as per usual by this evening.

The Sri Lanka Railway Locomotive Engine Operators Unions launched a 48-hour strike action on midnight, Thursday (20).

The trade unions had previously warned that the strike action, which was based on existing salary anomalies in the railway service, would be continued if the discussions fail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories