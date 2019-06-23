Railway services back on track

-

The 48-hour strike action launched by Railway employees has concluded last midnight (22), stated Railway Control Room.

However, according to the Railway Control Room, all trains could be operated as per the usual schedule since until this morning (23).

Nevertheless, measures have been taken to commence the main train itineraries and that all train services are set to operate as per usual by this evening.

The Sri Lanka Railway Locomotive Engine Operators Unions launched a 48-hour strike action on midnight, Thursday (20).

The trade unions had previously warned that the strike action, which was based on existing salary anomalies in the railway service, would be continued if the discussions fail.