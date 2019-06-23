Popular singer Indrani Senaratne passes away

Popular singer Indrani Senaratne passes away

June 23, 2019   04:31 pm

-

The popular singer Indrani (nee Wijebandara) has passed away at the age of 83, according to family members.

Senaratne has contributed her voice to many popular songs such as ‘Sudu Sanda Eliye’, ‘Wesak Kekulu’ and ‘Aatha Ahase’.

She was the wife of late popular singer Sisira Senaratne. Together with her husband, the duo has conducted many popular ‘Sisindra’ musical shows in Sri Lanka and abroad.

Family members stated that the funeral rites will be held at a later date with the Jayaratne Funeral Parlor.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories