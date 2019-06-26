Army Chief commences giving evidence before PSC

-

Commander of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

The committee reconvened this afternoon (26) at the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, former minister MP Rishad Bathiudeen is also due to testify before the Parliamentary Select Committee this evening.

According to reports, the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the General Manager of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) have also been summoned to testify before the committee.

The panel announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the State Defence Minister and two former law and order Ministers would meet it to give evidence.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Easter Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and former Western Province Governor Azath Salley are among several high ranking officials who have testified before the panel so far.