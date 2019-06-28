Court orders to allow people of all ethnicities to trade at Dankotuwa Market

June 28, 2019   12:05 pm

The Marawila Magistrate today ordered the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman to allow traders of all ethnicities to do business at the Dankotuwa Market.

Six officials including the Chairman of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha were ordered to appear before the court today (June 28) to give an explanation regarding a letter sent seeking to prohibit Muslims from trading at the Dankotuwa Weekly Mark.

The PS Chairman, K. V. Susantha Perera, who represent the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has written to the Officer-in-Charge at the Dankotuwa Police Station requesting to temporarily disallow the Muslim traders to carry out business at the Dankotuwa Market.

The letter states that the Chairman had received many objections from residents in the area and the trading community at the Dankotuwa market with regard to the Muslim community conducting their trades at the market, following the extremist activities which occurred in the country recently.

The Chairman, in the letter, says that he feels as if this issue might affect the peaceful environment at the Market.

Therefore, he has informed the Dankotuwa Police OIC to temporarily ban the Muslim community from conducting trade at Dankotuwa Market premises to further ensure the peaceful environment prevailing in the area.

