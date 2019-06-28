President says he spoke to UN chief on implementing death penalty

June 28, 2019   01:45 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says that in an over-the-phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last night he explained the reasons for implementing the death sentence in Sri Lanka.

Speaking during a function at a school in Polonnaruwa today (28), he said that the death penalty should be implemented on drug traffickers in order to safeguard the future of the country and future generations from the illegal drug racket.

The President said that he signed death warrants for four convicted drug offenders and that all those who speak against it are helping the drug racketeers.

The President further said that he signed the order to execute drug traffickers not due to any anger or hate towards any individual and that he did that to save the country and future generations from the serious social menace that are illegal drugs. 

