Mainly fair weather expected over the island

Except for light showers in the Sabaragamuwa province, mainly fair weather will continue further over most parts of the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matara districts.



Sea area:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (40-45) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.