Another FR petition filed against death penalty

July 2, 2019   04:09 am

A total number of 11 fundamental Rights petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court against the implementation of the death penalty.

These petitions were filed yesterday (01) by the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Professor C. Gunaratne, Dr K. Senaratne, Venerable Galkande Dhammananda Thero, and the attorney of several death row inmates at the Welikada Prison.

The Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale, Secretary of the Justice Ministry, Commissioner General of Prisons, Superintendent of Welikada Prison were cited as the respondents of the petitions.

Claiming that implementation of the death penalty is a violation of basic human rights, the petitioners point out the President’s decision to impose capital punishment only on the inmates convicted for drug trafficking is also a violation of Article 12 (1) of the Constitution which ensures that all persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law.
  
Accordingly, the petitioners request the Supreme Court to issue an order preventing the implementation of the death penalty.

