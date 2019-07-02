Hemasiri Fernando arrested at hospital by CID

-

A team of CID officers have arrested former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fenando, who was receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Colombo, the police spokesman said.

He stated that Fernando was taken into custody by CID officers who visited the hospital, a short while ago.

The former Defence Secretary and IGP Pujith Jayasundara were summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today, however they were both admitted to hospital this morning.

Fernando was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the General Hospital Colombo while the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera yesterday wrote to the acting police chief urging him to bring charges against his predecessor, IGP Pujith Jayasundara, and the former defence secretary, Hemasiri Fernando.

“There is sufficient information to prove negligence of official duties ... and criminal negligence. It is also considered a grave crime against humanity under international law,” Livera said in the letter.

The Attorney General had further instructed the Acting IGP to produce the duo before courts.

For lesser charges of negligence leading to damage of property, the two officials could face up to 52 years in prison, according to the AFP news agency.