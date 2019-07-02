Former Defence Secretary remanded

-

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has been remanded until tomorrow (03) by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The magistrate visited the former Defence Secretary, who was being treated at the Colombo National Hospital, this evening and ordered that he be remanded.

Fernando was taken into custody by a team of CID officers who visited the hospital earlier today. He continued to remain at the hospital under the CIDs custody.

Meanwhile IGP Pujith Jayasundara was also arrested by the CID while receiving treatment at the Police Hospital today (2).

The former Defence Secretary and the Police Chief were summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today, however they were both admitted to hospital this morning.

Fernando was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the General Hospital Colombo while the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera yesterday wrote to the acting police chief urging him to bring charges against his predecessor, IGP Pujith Jayasundara, and the former defence secretary, Hemasiri Fernando.

“There is sufficient information to prove negligence of official duties ... and criminal negligence. It is also considered a grave crime against humanity under international law,” Livera said in the letter.

The Attorney General had further instructed the Acting IGP to produce the duo before courts.

For lesser charges of negligence leading to damage of property, the two officials could face up to 52 years in prison, according to the AFP news agency.