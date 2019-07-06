Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology says that strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely in the Northern Province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph are likely in North-central province and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matale districts.

The department also issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Potuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Potuvil and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.