Bombs went off even during our time, but people werent in fear - Mahinda

July 8, 2019   10:47 am

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa states that, currently, the people in the country are living with a fear of terrorism.

The Opposition Leader mentioned this attending an event held in Wariyapola, Kurunegala.

He says that bombs went off even during his tenure; however, the people had not lived in fear.

Even before 10 years have passed since 30-year fear subsided, the people have to live in fear, stated Rajapaksa.

He further said that a government that cannot ensure national security should not remain in power for any longer.

