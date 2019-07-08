Negombo MC Opposition Leader Royce Fernando to be produced before court

-

Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council Royce Fernando, who was arrested over an alleged incident of breaking and entering into a house, assaulting an individual and stealing private property, is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (08).

He was arrested yesterday (07) at the Negombo town by a team of officers attached to Katana Police.

The Police Spokesman’s Office has said that the suspect was wanted in connection with a complaint filed with Katana Police on March 23, 2019 regarding an incident of breaking and entering into a house belonging to a Chinese lady feigning to be CID officers, assaulting an individual and stealing private property.

Five suspects have already been arrested over the incident and are currently in remand custody.

The suspects have stolen a van, cash, gem stones and three mobile phones worth over Rs 7.5 million from the said house.

Jayaweera Arachchige Royce Vijitha Fernando, 53, is a former UNP electoral organizer and the current Opposition Leader of the Negombo Municipal Council.