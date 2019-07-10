-

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for showers or thundershowers in most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces and in Mannar, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls about 50- 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere particularly in Eastern and Uva provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.