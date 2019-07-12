Thundershowers expected in the evening

-

Atmospheric conditions are still favourable for showers or thundershowers in most parts of the island, (particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts) in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.