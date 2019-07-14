Showery condition expected to continue

-

Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be increased up to (40-45) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.