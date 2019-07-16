Showers & winds likely to enhance over south-western areas

-

Showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance particularly over South-western parts of the island from 16th to 19th July 2019, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely in the North-western, Western and Southern coastal areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island from the evening of 16th to 19th July 2019, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

The sea extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times from today evening.

Navel and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.