Postal workers 48-hour token strike launched

Postal workers at the Central Mail Exchange and the post offices across the island have resorted to 48-hour token strike action over their grievances from 4 pm today (16), the postal trade unions stated.

Recruitment, promotions, and salaries are lost under the Recruitment Procedure implemented in accordance with 6/2006 Salary Circular and the postal administration and the government has been pressuring 26,000 postal employees for 13 years, the President of Postal Services Union Jagath Mahinda had stated.

He had commented that the postal workers would resort to a continuous strike if the government does not provide solutions for their issues.

On 11th June 2018, the postal trade unions commenced a 16-day strike action. A Presidential Commission was set up to provide solutions for their issues. However, the recommendations set by the Commission were not implemented.

The union had stressed that the government and the postal administration should bear the responsibility of the inconvenience caused to the public through this strike.