Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath transferred

August 2, 2019   12:30 pm

The National Police Commission (NPC) has approved the transfer of Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath with immediate effect.

The commission which convened yesterday approved the transfer order, NPC Secretary Nishantha Weerasinghe said.

Accordingly the DIG is to be transferred to the Trincomalee Police Division, he said. The commission’s approval has been forwarded to Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne.

DIG Jayalath is reportedly facing an internal inquiry into his conduct over what has resulted in a deeply divisive issue following allegations levelled at Dr. Mohamed Shafi of Kurunegala Hospital of allegedly performing non-consensual sterilisation on several mothers.

The DIG is also facing allegations that he provided information to the media without consulting the Police Chief.

