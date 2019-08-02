Eid Al Adha to be celebrated on August 12

-

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the festival of Eid Al Adha on August 12 (Monday) as the new moon pronouncing the start of the Holy Month of Dhul Hijjah has been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Hajj Festival, is one of the two festivals of Islam and is celebrated by all Muslims on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.

The Muslim festival marks the conclusion of the important worship of Haj or pilgrimage to Makkah.

At the end of the Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

The festival is celebrated by 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe.